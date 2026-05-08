Bengal Power Play: Two Deputy CMs Likely On Cards - How BJP Plans to Rule West Bengal

New Delhi: In a significant political development, as the focus shifts toward the formation of the first-ever BJP government in West Bengal, sources familiar with the matter indicate that the state is poised to appoint two Deputy Chief Ministers, at least one of whom is expected to be a woman.

Notably, the state has not had a Deputy Chief Minister for over two decades. The last official to hold the title was the late CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who served in the role under the Jyoti Basu administration before succeeding him as Chief Minister in 2000.

According to insiders, one of the two deputy chief ministerial positions in West Bengal is expected to be filled by a female leader.

Who are in race?

Agnimitra Paul, who secured a victory in the Asansol Dakshin constituency during the recent assembly elections, is reportedly the frontrunner for the role and is positioned to become the first woman to serve as Deputy Chief Minister in the state's history, as per sources.

Advertisement

Indications suggest the second deputy role may be allocated to a representative from North Bengal. Nisith Pramanik, a former Union Minister and prominent regional face, is a strong contender for the post, though official confirmation is still pending.

Furthermore, insiders report that the party is considering a leader from the tribal community for this position to ensure broader demographic representation in the new cabinet.

Advertisement

Amit Shah in Kolkata

The move coincides with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in Kolkata on Friday to preside over a high-stakes meeting with the BJP’s newly elected legislators at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre later today.

Sources indicate that ahead of the BJP Legislative Party meeting, Shah will hold detailed deliberations with party leaders regarding the upcoming oath-taking ceremony in the state. Discussions are also expected to cover the contours of the new cabinet, including its composition, key portfolios, and overall governance priorities.

Blow to Mamata

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

The election results are being characterized as a historic blow to Mamata Banerjee’s political career, marking one of her most significant defeats.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislature party is set to convene to officially elect its leader of the House. This selection will confirm the Chief Ministerial candidate as the party moves to inaugurate its first-ever government in West Bengal on May 9.

Who is front-runner for CM post?

Amid intense speculation regarding the Chief Ministerial appointment, three primary contenders have emerged for the CM post- Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, and Samik Bhattacharya. Insiders suggest that the BJP will unveil its final decision by 5 PM today.

Swearing-In Ceremony

The BJP, which won a landslide majority and is slated to form its first government in the state, has stepped up preparations for the oath-taking ceremony.