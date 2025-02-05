Bengal Professor Offers to Quit as Video of Her 'Marrying' Student in Class Goes Viral

Professor Offers to Quit as Video of Her 'Marrying' Student is Viral | Image: X

A video clip showing a professor at a university in West Bengal allegedly marrying a first-year student in a classroom earlier this month has gone viral. This incident has raised questions about propriety, leading the institute to initiate an inquiry and place the teacher on leave.

According to media reports on Tuesday, a senior official stated that she has now offered to resign, citing her inability to continue her association with the university.

Media reports also indicate that the professor has sent an email to her office, explaining that she cannot continue her association with the state-run university due to the current situation. She described being "mentally devastated" by the circulation of a video.

The video clip purportedly showing the woman, who is the head of the Applied Psychology department at the state-run Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), performing Hindu Bengali marriage rituals with a first-year student from her department inside a classroom, went viral on January 28. This incident sparked widespread controversy and outcry.

The professor, however, stated that it was a play performed as part of a psycho-drama project, conducted with the consent of students and the university.

She also claimed that one segment of the play was intentionally leaked by a colleague who aimed to tarnish her reputation and hinder her career. The teacher mentioned her intention to pursue legal action to address the damage caused to her social and academic standing.

According to media reports, a university official stated that the university had established a five-member inquiry panel consisting entirely of women faculty members. The panel's findings dismissed the professor's assertion that the video was part of a psycho-drama project for documentation purposes.

Previously, MAKAUT's acting vice-chancellor, Tapas Chakraborty, commented, "The professor clarified that it was part of a demonstration related to her subject. The videos were not intended for external distribution."