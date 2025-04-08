Bengal SSC Scam: SC Sets Aside Calcutta HC's Order for CBI Probe into Supernumerary Posts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Calcutta High Court’s order, ruling that there will be no CBI investigation into the Bengal government’s creation of supernumerary posts to accommodate nearly 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff who were dismissed following the court’s cancellation in the alleged cash-for-job scam.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna stated that courts are barred from investigating cabinet decisions, declaring the High Court's order 'incorrect.' The ruling came while hearing a petition from the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee .

On Monday, the apex court said the West Bengal School Service Commission’s selection process, describing it as “vitiated by manipulation and fraud,” severely undermined its credibility. "Manipulations and frauds on a large scale, coupled with the attempted cover-up, have dented the selection process beyond repair and partial redemption," the Bench observed.

The cash-for-job scam revolves around the creation of supernumerary posts by the West Bengal government. In 2016, over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the state-level selection test for 24,640 vacancies. However, 25,753 appointment letters were issued, raising allegations of illegal recruitment facilitated by these extra posts.

The recruitment irregularities landed the Trinamool Congress government in boiling water, with several top leaders, including former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee—a close aide of Mamata Banerjee—currently in jail in connection with the case.

Reacting to the verdict, senior BJP leader Amit Malviya termed it a "crushing defeat" for Mamata Banerjee. He stated, "Mamata Banerjee's close aide, Partha Chatterjee - who served as the Education Minister and was caught with wads of cash - is already in jail for his role in the scam. The Chief Minister, under whose watch this massive fraud ruined the careers of thousands of youths, must also be held accountable and face trial."