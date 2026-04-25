'Bengal Will Be Freed From TMC, Congress, Communist Syndicate': Yogi Adityanath Ahead of Bengal polls Phase II

North 24 Parganas: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that West Bengal, known as India's cultural and intellectual capital, would be freed from what he described as the "syndicate" of the Trinamool Congress, Congress, and Communists, while addressing a public meeting in Bagdah in North 24 Parganas district. Addressing the gathering, the Uttar Pradesh CM highlighted Bengal's historical and cultural contribution to the country, saying the state had played a defining role in shaping India's national identity.

"West Bengal is the spiritual land of India. When we talk about Bengal, Indians remember it as the land of art and literature. It is Bengal that gave independent India the national anthem and national song," he said. Referring to the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, he expressed confidence about political change in the state.

"As 150 years of Vande Mataram are being completed, I believe Bengal will be freed from TMC, Congress, and Communists—there is no doubt about it," he said. Criticising the current situation in the state, Adityanath alleged that unemployment, industrial decline, and corruption had affected Bengal's development trajectory.

"Bengal was once India's growth engine, but today it is struggling for its identity. Youth do not have employment opportunities, farmers are distressed, industries are shutting down due to terror, mafia rule, and corruption under the TMC," he said. Drawing a comparison with Uttar Pradesh before 2017, he said similar conditions had earlier prevailed there but had since changed.

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"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh also witnessed such lawlessness. Today, there is no curfew and no riots in Uttar Pradesh; the double-engine government has freed the state from such problems," the UP CM said. "In the name of development, there has been loot in Bengal," Yogi added.

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 92.88 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across 152 constituencies. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.