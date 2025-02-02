Bengal Woman Found On Open Field With Injuries, Union Minister Alleges Rape

Kolkata: A woman was found lying on an open field with injuries at Joynagar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was reported from Jangalia village, they said.

She was first taken to a local medical facility and then shifted to Baruipur Hospital. Her condition is stable but serious, a senior police officer said.

Family members of the woman said she had left home on Saturday night but did not reach her destination thereafter.

“We have launched a probe and the culprits will be nabbed soon,” he said.

Union minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar later alleged in a post on X that the woman was “abducted and brutally raped”.

“In Joynagar, a married young woman was abducted and brutally raped, after which an attempt was made to strangle her with a scarf. Villagers found her in a critical condition in an open field and rescued her. However, from the abduction to the rape, the police failed to trace the culprit!” Majumdar said.

The Union Minister of State for Education & Development of North Eastern Region also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for remaining silent over the issue.