Bengal’s New CM Suvendu Adhikari Orders Crackdown on Cow Smuggling in First Big Move

New Delhi: In his first major administrative move after taking the oath as West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari has directed strict action against cattle smuggling and illegal cattle movement across the state.

The newly formed BJP government has issued instructions to all Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs), making it clear that illegal cow smuggling and unauthorised cattle transportation will not be tolerated under the new administration.

All district police chiefs and senior law enforcement officers also have been asked to take immediate action if illegal cattle smuggling through trucks is detected anywhere in the state.

Further, the order directs authorities to investigate illegal cattle markets and monitor suspicious cattle movement linked to cross-border smuggling networks.

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As per reports, the issue is expected to become one of the key law-and-order priorities of the newly formed BJP government in West Bengal.

Suvendu Govt Is Set to Hold First Administrative Meeting

The crackdown order comes ahead of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s first major administrative meeting scheduled at Nabanna Sabhaghar in Howrah at 5 pm.

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The meeting is expected to focus heavily on law and order, administrative preparedness and the continuation of public services during the transition phase following the change in government.

Senior police officers, including district SPs, Commissioners of Police, Railway Police officials, DIGs, IGs, ADGs and heads of specialised police units, have been directed to attend the high-level meeting.

According to sources, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to ensure that ongoing projects and essential government services continue without disruption.

Amit Shah Had Flagged Infiltration and Cattle Smuggling

The move also comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that infiltration and cattle smuggling would become “impossible” in West Bengal under BJP rule.

Addressing the BJP legislature party meeting in Kolkata, Shah had linked the BJP’s electoral victory to concerns over national security and border management.

He also accused the previous Trinamool Congress government of politicising administration and allowing criminalisation of politics during its 15-year tenure in power.

BJP Ends 15-Year TMC Rule

Suvendu Adhikari officially assumed office on Saturday after the BJP registered a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office at the Brigade Parade Ground ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with several BJP chief ministers and senior party leaders.

Senior BJP leaders including Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul and Ashok Kirtania were also sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Calling it the beginning of a “Sonar Bangla” era, Adhikari said Bengal was entering a new phase of governance under a “double-engine government"

From Mamata’s Trusted Lieutenant to BJP’s Bengal Face

Once one of Mamata Banerjee’s closest associates in the Trinamool Congress, Suvendu Adhikari played a crucial role in the 2007 Nandigram movement that weakened the Left Front government in Bengal.

He later emerged as one of the TMC’s strongest organisational leaders before breaking away from the party in 2020 amid growing tensions with the leadership.

After joining the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Adhikari became the saffron party’s principal face in Bengal politics. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. In 2026, he went a step further by defeating her in Bhabanipur, considered Banerjee’s political stronghold, by over 15,000 votes.

The BJP’s victory in Bengal is being viewed as one of the biggest political upsets in recent Indian politics. After 34 years of Left rule and 15 years of Trinamool Congress governance, Bengal has now elected its first BJP government since independence.