42 IndiGo Flights Cancelled: Bengaluru Airport Operations Hit By Massive Disruptions

Bengaluru: Flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) faced significant disruption on December 3 after IndiGo cancelled 42 flights, impacting hundreds of passengers. The cancellations included 22 arrivals and 20 departures, with several key domestic routes affected.

Airport sources attributed the cancellations to “operational reasons”, though no detailed explanation has been issued yet. In addition to the cancellations, four other flights experienced delays due to late arrivals, further contributing to the travel bottleneck at the airport.

Affected routes included major metro and business destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Many passengers reported long waiting hours, lack of communication from the airline, and challenges in rescheduling or securing refunds.

The latest disruption comes a day after another series of cancellations on December 2, raising concerns about possible continued operational strain.

Advertisement

Airport authorities have urged travellers to check their flight status in advance and arrive early to avoid inconvenience. Further updates are awaited from the airline and airport operator regarding restoration of normal operations.

Passenger Reactions: Outrage and Frustration as IndiGo Flights Face Delays and Cancellations

Advertisement

The disruptions at Bengaluru airport and other hubs sparked widespread frustration among travellers, many of whom took to social media to share their experiences.

One passenger highlighted the ordeal with IndiGo flight 6E 5189, scheduled to depart from Mumbai to Ahmedabad at 11 pm on December 2. “IndiGo has been delaying it the whole night, with passengers staying through the night at the gate, and all flights have raised their prices for alternative flights”, they wrote.

Another passenger reported chaos over IndiGo flight 6E 6722 from Kolkata, which faced a delay of over four hours along with multiple gate changes. They said, “IndiGo officials lying, misleading passengers. Nothing offered to even elderly, kids. Yesterday’s flight was cancelled. Most IndiGo flights delayed. DON’T FLY @IndiGo6E NOW”.

Passengers at Delhi Airport also voiced their displeasure over flight 6E 5347, delayed by four hours. One passenger lamented, “I’m currently wasting my time in the Delhi Airport lounge, thanks to the fabulous efficiency of IndiGo. And of course, they didn’t bother informing us, because IndiGo believes quality time is best spent at the airport rather than at home”.