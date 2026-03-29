Bengaluru Airport Police Bust Interstate Fake Cigarette Racket, Arrest Five Including Father-Son Duo

Bengaluru: In a significant breakthrough, airport police at Kempegowda International Airport near Devanahalli have dismantled an interstate counterfeit cigarette smuggling network, arresting five individuals, including a father and son.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Basheed, his son Mohammed Aashiq, Mohammed Anwar, Mohammed Ansari, and Ghulam Hussain Khan.

According to police sources, the gang was involved in illegally importing counterfeit cigarettes from countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong, and distributing them across multiple states in India. The operation came to light following a complaint filed by Anvesh IPR Services, which highlighted the counterfeit network duplicating products of ITC Limited.

Acting on a credible tip-off, officers conducted a raid and seized 20 cartons of fake cigarette boxes valued at approximately ₹50 lakh. Investigations revealed that the accused were procuring the cigarettes abroad at a low cost of around ₹2.5 per stick and selling them in Bengaluru at ₹16 per stick, significantly undercutting the legitimate market price of ₹22–24 per cigarette.

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This price manipulation allowed the gang to flood the local market with substandard duplicates while evading legitimate taxes and brand protections. A case has been registered at the Kempegowda International Airport police station under relevant sections of the law, and further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the network and any additional links.

Authorities have described the bust as a major blow to organised counterfeit trade that not only harms legitimate businesses like ITC but also poses potential health risks to consumers due to unregulated products.

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