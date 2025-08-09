Bengaluru Alert: Traffic Diversions On Several Roads Leading To Electronic City On Sunday Due To PM Visit. Check Alternative Rules | Image: X

Bengaluru: Amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the city of Bengaluru is set to witness traffic disruptions on Sunday. PM Modi will be visiting the city to inaugurate the Yellow Line of Namma Metro and review other key development works. In preparation for the high-profile event, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced stringent traffic restrictions and diversions across key routes.

In the wake of PM Modi's visit, the Bengaluru police have issued a traffic advisory for the common people regarding various route restrictions and traffic diversions.

Routes With Traffic Restrictions

Commuters are advised to steer clear of several major roads, including:

Marenahalli Main Road: Restrictions will be in place from Rajalakshmi Junction to Marenahalli 18th Main Road, and from East End Main Road Junction to Aravind Junction, between 8.30 am and 12 pm.

Electronic City Elevated Flyover and Hosur Road: Both directions will be affected from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm.

Infosys Avenue, Velankani Road, and HP Avenue Road: These roads in Electronic City Phase 1 will be restricted during the same period.

Bannerghatta Road Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll: Vehicles will be diverted to Bannerghatta Road.

Other affected routes: Kanakapura Road NICE Toll to Electronic City Toll, Nayandahalli Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll, Sompura Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll, PES College Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll, Kengeri Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll, Magadi Road Nice toll to Electronic City toll, and Madavara Road Nice toll to Electronic City toll.

Alternative Routes For The Commuters

To minimise disruptions, commuters can take the following alternative routes:

From Rajalakshmi Junction to Jayadeva Hospital: Use Sarakki Market Road, 9th Cross Road, IG Circle, and RV Dental Junction.

To reach Bannerghatta Road: Divert from Sarakki Junction via Outer Ring Road.

From Hosur Road to Kanakapura, Mysuru, or Tumakuru roads: Take Jigani Road, Bommasandra Junction, and NICE Road.

From NICE Road to Hosur Road: Exit at Bannerghatta Junction and use Jigani Road and Bommasandra Junction.

Within Electronic City Phase 1: Use 2nd Cross Road, Shikaripalya Road, Hulimangala Road, and Gollahalli Road.

PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit

During his four-hour visit, he will participate in three important events, including flagging off three Vande Bharat Express trains. Reportedly, PM Modi will arrive at KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station, where he will flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains, which are the KSR Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat train, Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat train and Nagpur (Ajni)-Pune Vande Bharat train.

After flagging off the trains, PM Modi will head to Ragigudda Metro Station on the Namma Metro Yellow Line. He will inaugurate the newly completed Yellow Line (Reach-5) of Namma Metro and take a metro ride from RV Road to Electronic City Station.