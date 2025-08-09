Bengaluru Alert: Traffic Diversions On Several Roads Leading To Electronic City On Sunday Due To PM Visit. Check Alternative Rules

Updated 9 August 2025 at 19:23 IST
Bengaluru: Amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the city of Bengaluru is set to witness traffic disruptions on Sunday. PM Modi will be visiting the city to inaugurate the Yellow Line of Namma Metro and review other key development works. In preparation for the high-profile event, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced stringent traffic restrictions and diversions across key routes.
In the wake of PM Modi's visit, the Bengaluru police have issued a traffic advisory for the common people regarding various route restrictions and traffic diversions.
Commuters are advised to steer clear of several major roads, including:
To minimise disruptions, commuters can take the following alternative routes:
During his four-hour visit, he will participate in three important events, including flagging off three Vande Bharat Express trains. Reportedly, PM Modi will arrive at KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station, where he will flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains, which are the KSR Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat train, Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat train and Nagpur (Ajni)-Pune Vande Bharat train.
After flagging off the trains, PM Modi will head to Ragigudda Metro Station on the Namma Metro Yellow Line. He will inaugurate the newly completed Yellow Line (Reach-5) of Namma Metro and take a metro ride from RV Road to Electronic City Station.
Later, at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bengaluru, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for Metro Phase-3, also known as the Orange Line. This phase will cover a total length of 44.65 km and is estimated to cost Rs 15,611 crore.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 9 August 2025 at 19:23 IST