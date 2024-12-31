Bengaluru Bans Whistling, Makes Mask a Must on New Year's Eve

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police has banned whistling and made masks mandatory in public places during New Year ’s Eve celebrations on Tuesday.

Robust security measures have been implemented by the government and the police to ensure public safety.

More than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed at the bedecked MG Road, which attracts the largest crowds, with over a lakh people gathering closer to midnight.

Special lighting arrangements have been made at Brigade Road, Church Street, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, and Koramangala. In Koramangala, security has been further bolstered with the deployment of over 1,000 additional personnel.

CCTV footage will be monitored through a mini control room consisting of 150 cameras installed at sensitive locations. All flyovers will remain closed.

Metro and bus services from MG Road will run until 2 a.m. According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on individuals who harass women, and such offenders will be handed over to the police. Security personnel will be deployed in every metro coach to ensure passenger safety.

Additionally, the Rani Chennamma Special Squad will also be on duty, and watchtowers will be set up to ensure the security of women. Along with these measures, 12 safety islands have been established for women. Healthcare facilities will be available to the public during the celebrations.