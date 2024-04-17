Advertisement

Viral News: In the age of digital payments, getting change is a big issue. A BMTC bus rider recently took to X sharing one such incident where he was refused a change of ₹ 5 by the bus conductor.

A Bengaluru man Nithin Krishna shared a picture of his BMTC bus ticket from Ragigudda towards Hebbal. The ticket price was ₹ 15. The viral post comes with an interesting caption, “I lost my 5 rs as this conductor didn't had even 1 rupee change (?) to return. Is there any solution to this?”.

The post raises a legitimate question asking for solution to this change problem which daily bus riders often face while travelling in BMTC buses in the city.

Nithin Krishna further says, “Either you should provide them with sufficient change before the start of the trip or else use technology to do online payments. Should i lose my money everytime? And conductors are using this to earn some silly bucks”.

BMTC bus commuter's viral post has now created an online debate with netizens sharing their thoughts, experiences and asking questions to the authorities involved.

One comment says, “The only solution is to keep exact change for a hassle free travel experience in public transport, and will not create any inconvenience both to respective bus conductor and public! You can download Namma BMTC or Tummoc app to know the bus fare before you board the bus.”

Another comment says, “I recently travelled in outer ring road couple of times and they had UPI. Not sure if you asked them... UPI is the permanent solution.”

screengrab of comment section



