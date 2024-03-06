Advertisement

Bengaluru Bomb Blast Case: After taking over the investigation of the Bengaluru cafe bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly picked up 5 suspected persons for questioning. The central probe agency has detained the five persons from Tamil Nadu’s Saidapet area and are interrogating them.

If reports are to be believed, the suspects were detained on Monday night on the suspicion of their involvement in the blast case. However, no arrest has been made so far in the case.

NIA conducts multiple raids in 7 states

The probe agency conducted raids at multiple locations across seven states to nab the accused involved in the severe bomb blast case that took place on March 1 causing injuries to several people. The incident was captured on the security camera installed inside the Rameshwaram Cafe, where the blast took place.

Following the incident, the state police registered a case and initiated a probe. However, looking at the intensity of the case, the investigation was transferred to the NIA, after the Ministry of Home Affairs stepped in.

The NIA conducted multiple searches at 17 locations across seven states in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, it has surfaced during the investigation that the suspect in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case, who was captured in the CCTV footage, may have faked usage of a mobile phone during his 10-minute halt at the eatery. The suspect was seen on CCTV footage at the restaurant wearing a cap, glasses, and a mask.

The suspect in the CCTV footage, who is yet to be identified, was seen pretending to be using his phone while being seated in a corner where a bag with an IED was left behind.



