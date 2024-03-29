Advertisement

Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: Announcing the reward on both the suspects on X handle, the National Investigation Agency shared brief details about the two suspects. As per the NIA, Mussavir Hussain Shazib (30) has been using forged driving license in the name of Mohammed Juned Sayed or other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity, while Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa (30) has been using hindu identity documents, forged adhaar in the name of Vignesh or other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity.

The NIA has also shared email and phone numbers, where the information about the 2 suspects can be shared. It is being said that the two suspects may use boys hostels, PGs, sharing accommodations or low budget hotels and lodges, in order to hide themselves.

Informer's identity will be kept secret, says NIA

It further said that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

The agency had arrested Muzammil Shareef, one of the co-conspirators in the case, on March 28, after the NIA team conducted search operations at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu, and one in Uttar Pradesh.

Request for Information, Identity of the Informer will be kept Secret. pic.twitter.com/PBXPRH3DtB — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 29, 2024

The raids were conducted on March 17 at the residences of the three suspects, including Shareef, and the homes and shops of other persons of interest. During the searches, various digital devices and cash were confiscated.

The NIA had said that Shareef provided logistical support to the other accused individuals involved in the incident.

Ten people were injured in the low-intensity blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. The explosion was carried out by triggering an IED bomb using a timer.

