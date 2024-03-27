Advertisement

Bengaluru: The National Investigations Agency conducted raids at five locations in Karnataka including Bengaluru on Wednesday early morning.

As per Republic's sources, these searches were conducted at the premises of individuals suspected to be in contact with the bomber from Bengaluru's Rameswaram cafe blast.

The NIA sleuths are interrogating individuals at the residences raided.

This development comes as the central probing agency is still on the lookout for the suspect. Earlier, the agency detained two who were suspected to be in touch with the mastermind behind the bomb attack.

