Bengaluru Customs Seize 7.72 kg Cocaine Worth Rs 38.60 Crore At Kempegowda Airport, Passenger Arrested

Bengaluru: 7.72 kgs of cocaine valued at Rs 38.60 crores was seized by the Bengaluru Customs officers at the Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday, stated the officials.

A passenger was also arrested in this regard.

Through the official X post, the Bengaluru Customs said, "On 21-01-2026, #BengaluruCustoms officers @Kempegowda International Airport @T2, Bengaluru, intercepted 1 passenger arriving from Sao Paulo and seized 7.72 kgs. of Cocaine, valued at ₹38.60 Crores. The passenger has been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. #CBIC #BLRCustoms."

The arrested passenger arrived from São Paulo, Brazil, and was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Bengaluru customs officers seized 3.94 kgs of Hydroponic Ganja, valued at Rs 1.38 crores, at Kempegowda International Airport, officials stated. Two passengers were arrested in this regard.

Through the official X post, the Bengaluru Customs said, "On 18-01-2026, #BengaluruCustoms officers @Kempegowda International Airport @T2, Bengaluru, intercepted 2 pax arriving from Bangkok and seized 3.94 kgs. of Hydroponic Ganja, valued at ₹1.38 Crores. The passengers have been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. #CBIC #BLRCustoms."

Advertisement

The arrested passengers arrived from Bangkok and were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Moreover, Bengaluru Customs officers seized 35 wild species that were being imported without valid documents. Three passengers were arrested in this regard.

Through the official X post, the Bengaluru Customs said, " On 17-01-2026, #BengaluruCustomsofficers at KIA @T2, Bengaluru, intercepted a consignment arriving from Bangkok & seized 35 nos. of Wild species, attempted to be imported w/o valid documents, violating CITES & WPA, 1972. 3 pax arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. #CBIC#BLR Customs."