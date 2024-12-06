Electricity to Get Costlier in Bengaluru? BESCOM Proposes 3-Year Power Tariff Hike Plan

Bengaluru: Electricity is likely to get costlier in Bengaluru soon with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) proposing a revision of power tariff for next three years. The decision has been taken to meet the rising expenses incurred for the purchase of power to manage a surge in demand.

The BESCOM has sought revision of power tariff in three phases: 67 paise per unit for 2025-26, 74 paise per unit for 2026-27, and 91 paise per unit for 2027-28.

The BESCOM has submitted a proposal to Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) regarding a power tariff hike.

Earlier, a similar proposal was sent for 2024-25 too but the KERC rejected the proposal.

If implemented, the tariff hike is expected to affect only those who are not availing the free electricity scheme (Gruha Jyothi Guarantee). Notably, the current Karnataka governement is already offering 200 units of free electricity to the common man.