Bengaluru Hit-and-Run: Speeding Honda City Rams Into 7 Bikes, Seriously Injures 2 People

Bengaluru: A hit-and-run case has been reported near Ambedkar College in the Karnataka capital; while no casualties have been reported, two men have been seriously injured after a speeding Honda City lost control and rammed into several bikes.
In a shocking hit-and-run incident, a speeding Honda City, driven by a man named Puneeth, lost control near Ambedkar College in Nagarabhavi around 9:15 PM last night, causing widespread chaos. The car was reportedly traveling at a high speed when the driver failed to regain control, leading to a devastating crash that resulted in severe damage to seven motorcycles parked in the area.
The collision left two individuals with serious injuries. One of them tragically lost his leg in the accident and is currently undergoing urgent medical treatment at a nearby hospital. Locals were left in shock as the extent of the damage became apparent, with many witnessing the aftermath of the crash.
The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Jnanabharathi Traffic Police Station. According to eyewitnesses, after the crash, the driver attempted to flee the scene, but was swiftly apprehended by the traffic police, who were quick to respond to the emergency.
The driver has since been taken into police custody, and a case has been registered against him. Preliminary investigations indicate that over speeding and driver negligence were likely the main factors that caused the accident. Authorities are continuing their probe to confirm the exact details and hold the responsible party accountable for the devastating crash.
