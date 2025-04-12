Bengaluru Hit-and-Run: Speeding Honda City Rams Into 7 Bikes, Seriously Injures 2 People

Bengaluru: A hit-and-run case has been reported near Ambedkar College in the Karnataka capital; while no casualties have been reported, two men have been seriously injured after a speeding Honda City lost control and rammed into several bikes.

Speeding Honda City Loses Control in Bengaluru, Rams Into 7 Bikes

In a shocking hit-and-run incident, a speeding Honda City, driven by a man named Puneeth, lost control near Ambedkar College in Nagarabhavi around 9:15 PM last night, causing widespread chaos. The car was reportedly traveling at a high speed when the driver failed to regain control, leading to a devastating crash that resulted in severe damage to seven motorcycles parked in the area.

Bengaluru Hit-and-Run Incident Near Ambedkar College, 2 Seriously Injured

The collision left two individuals with serious injuries. One of them tragically lost his leg in the accident and is currently undergoing urgent medical treatment at a nearby hospital. Locals were left in shock as the extent of the damage became apparent, with many witnessing the aftermath of the crash.

Driver Attempted to Flee, Apprehended by Police, Investigation Underway

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Jnanabharathi Traffic Police Station. According to eyewitnesses, after the crash, the driver attempted to flee the scene, but was swiftly apprehended by the traffic police, who were quick to respond to the emergency.