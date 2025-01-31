Bengaluru Horror: 2 Men Attempt to Rape Woman After Forcefully Entering Her Cab; Threaten to Strip Her on Street

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old student in Bengaluru had to go through a very disturbing and harrowing experience after two men forcefully entered into her cab late at night and attempted to rape her. The woman, when tried to escape, was threatened to be stripped on the streets.

Bengaluru Horror: 2 Men Attempt to Rape Woman After Forcefully Entering Her Cab

The horrific incident unfolded in East Bengaluru between 2:00-3:00 am when the victim booked a cab from Whitefield to her home in Kammanahalli. Just after she sat in the cab, two unknown men forcefully barged inside the cab; she tried to protest and so did the cab driver.

The 24-year-old woman sensed danger, immediately got off the cab and began to run; while the cab driver was in the midst of a scuffle with one of the attackers, the other ran behind the woman, grabbed her by her neck and tried to rape her.

Attacker Threatened to Strip Woman on Street

The woman when tried to run, was caught by one of the attackers who ran behind her. The attacker grabbed her by her neck, struck her and knocked her to the ground; he also threatened and attempted to strip her on the street.

She immediately started crying for help alerting the nearby residents who rushed to help her, causing the attackers to flee. The victim then called the helpline number 112 and filed a complaint later.

Woman Files Complaint, Investigation Underway