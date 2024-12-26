Bengaluru Horror: 2-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Pitbull, Condition Critical

In a horrifying incident, a 2-year-old girl was critically injured after being attacked by a pitbull dog in Bengaluru's Subbanapalya area on December 23 | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: In a horrifying incident, a 2-year-old girl was critically injured after being attacked by a pitbull dog in Bengaluru's Subbanapalya area on December 23, Monday.

The child who is identified as Anushka Dhamal, was with her mother when the dog, kept in a neighboring house attacked her. The mother, intervened and struggled to save her daughter and also sustained minor injuries herself.

An FIR has been lodged at the Banaswadi police station against the dog owner.

The attack resulted in severe injuries, with the child’s shoulder being ripped apart as the pit bull tried to escape after intervention of the mother, as per the FIR.

The child’s father, Nabraj Dhamal works in a private hotel, and the family lives in a rented house in Subbanapalya. The family is originally from Nepal, had moved to Bengaluru two months ago, and, find it financially difficult to pay for the treatment, the victim's father said.

"The condition of the child is really scary," the doctors revealed, highlighting the critical nature of the injuries.

The negligence of the dog owner has sparked outrage in the locality.