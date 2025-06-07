Bengaluru Horror: Husband Beheads Wife Over Alleged Infidelity, Surrenders With Severed Head At Police Station

Bengaluru: In Bengaluru, a husband killed his wife, severed her head and then surrendered at the police station with the beheaded head on Saturday. The incident left everyone in the area, as well as the police, shocked. The police have arrested the accused and preserved the body of the woman at a mortuary for postmortem.

The police have identified the accused as Shankar (28), who hails from Henagra. During the preliminary inquiry, the police found out that the accused was suspicious about his wife's relationship with some other man and had also caught her in an objectionable position with him.

According to the police, there were often disputes between Shankar and his wife. Both had a love marriage, and recently they had shifted to a rented house. In his statement, Shankar stated that he had seen his wife in an objectionable position with another man, after which he beat both of them and later killed his wife.

The police said that after killing his wife, Shankar beheaded her and then reached the police station on a bike. There, he surrendered and informed the police about the incident. The police have arrested Shankar and started further investigation.

The police said that the incident happened due to a dispute between Shankar and his wife. The police said that they are investigating the matter, and the truth will come out soon. The police have registered a case against Shankar and started further action.