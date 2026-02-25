Medical Horror In Bengaluru: 6-Month-Old Infant’s Finger Partially Severed During IV Removal; FIR Filed For Medical Negligence

6-Month-Old Infant’s Finger Partially Severed During IV Removal; FIR Filed For Medical Negligence in Bengaluru | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: A shocking case of alleged medical negligence has surfaced in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar after a six-month-old infant’s finger was partially severed while hospital staff were removing an IV drip.

The incident, which occurred at the Chinmaya Mission Hospital, has led to the registration of an FIR against a nurse, a treating doctor, and the hospital management.

The Incident

The complainant, 39-year-old Vijay Kumar J, stated that his infant son, Balakumar V, was admitted to the hospital on February 19, 2026, suffering from a severe fever and cold.

After five days of treatment under the supervision of Dr Meenakshi, the child’s condition improved, and doctors advised discharge on the afternoon of February 24.

The tragedy occurred during the final discharge formalities. According to the FIR, while a staff nurse identified as Anitha was removing the IV drip and surgical dressing from the infant’s left hand, she allegedly negligently used scissors.

In the process, the baby’s little finger was caught in the blades, resulting in a deep, traumatic cut that partially severed the finger.

Legal Action and Hospital Response

The infant was immediately rushed to the emergency ward and subsequently moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for specialised treatment of the grievous injury.

The father has alleged gross negligence, noting that the incident has caused his son permanent physical damage and immense trauma.

After the parents' complaint, the Indiranagar Police registered an FIR on the night of February 24.

The case has been booked under Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which pertains to acts endangering the life or personal safety of others resulting in grievous hurt.

Investigation Underway

The Bengaluru police have initiated an investigation into the surgical protocols followed at the private hospital.

Investigators are expected to record statements from the medical staff present during the incident and review the hospital’s internal safety guidelines regarding pediatric care.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, highlighting the critical need for precision and care when handling infants in clinical settings.