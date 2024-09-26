sb.scorecardresearch
  • Bengaluru Horror - 'I Cut Her Body into 59 Pieces': Mahalakshmi Murder Suspect's Diary Found

Published 09:16 IST, September 26th 2024

Bengaluru Horror - 'I Cut Her Body into 59 Pieces': Mahalakshmi Murder Suspect's Diary Found

In a major development in the Mahalakshmi Murder Case, diary of suspect who was found dead has his confession that he killed the lady and dismembered his body.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Ananya Srivastava
Bengaluru Fridge Murder: Suspect Written Confession Found
Bengaluru Fridge Murder: Suspect Written Confession Found | Image: X
