Bengaluru Horror: Man Kills Live-In Partner After Drunken Fight in Bengaluru, Dumps Body in Bag

Bengaluru: A 40-year-old woman was found murdered around 2 AM on Monday in the Bed area of Bengaluru. The police registered a murder case at the C.K. Achchukattu Police Station after local residents informed them about the incident, DCP Lokesh B. Jagalasar said.

The woman, who was a widow and a native of Bengaluru, had been living with the accused, Shamsuddin, for the past four months. They were posing as husband and wife. Shamsuddin, 33, is originally from Assam.

Police said the two had known each other for about one and a half years. They met while working at the same company.

On the day of the incident, Shamsuddin returned home drunk. This led to an argument between them, which turned into a physical fight. During the fight, Shamsuddin allegedly assaulted the woman, which resulted in her death.

After killing her, Shamsuddin allegedly packed the woman's body in a bag. He then transported the bag on his bike to dispose of it.