Bengaluru Hotels to Stay Shut from Tomorrow as Commercial Gas Supply Halts Amid Middle East War
The Bangalore Hotels Association said that oil companies had earlier assured that there would be no disruption in gas supply for up to 70 days, but the sudden halt has come as a major blow to the industry.
Bengaluru: The Bangalore Hotels Association has announced that the supply of commercial gas cylinders has been stopped from Monday, creating a major crisis for the hotel industry. The association has also pointed out that since hotels fall under essential services, the disruption is expected to affect common people, senior citizens, students and medical professionals who depend on hotels on a daily basis.
The association said that oil companies had earlier assured that there would be no disruption in gas supply for up to 70 days, but the sudden halt has come as a major blow to the industry. Hoteliers have urged the concerned Union Ministers to immediately intervene, restore the supply of commercial gas cylinders and support the hotel sector.
Due to the shortage of gas supply, hotels across the city have decided to remain closed starting Tuesday.
LPG supplies have come under pressure amid the ongoing war in West Asia following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. In response, the government has directed refineries to increase LPG production and prioritise supplies for domestic cooking gas consumers.
On Saturday, the price of domestic LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 60, marking the second hike in less than a year. The previous increase of Rs 50 had been announced in April last year.
Pune shuts 22 gas-based crematoriums
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has temporarily shut 22 gas-fired crematoriums across the city. The move comes as authorities anticipate disruptions in fuel supply due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Despite the shutdown, electric crematoriums and wood-based facilities equipped with air pollution control (APC) systems will continue to operate.
The decision follows a directive issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 5, instructing that available propane and butane, key components used to produce LPG, be prioritised for household cooking gas across the country as the geopolitical situation escalates.
The order has reduced fuel availability for non-domestic uses, prompting the civic body to suspend operations at gas-based crematoriums. Authorities said alternative arrangements have been put in place to minimise inconvenience to residents during the global fuel supply disruption.
