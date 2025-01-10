sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:55 IST, January 10th 2025

Bengaluru Man Kills Father, Step-Mother Over Property Dispute

A man killed his father and step-mother over a property dispute at Kusugal village in Dharwad district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bengaluru Man Kills Father, Step-Mother Over Property Dispute | Image: Unsplash/ Representative

Bengaluru: A man killed his father and step-mother over a property dispute at Kusugal village in Dharwad district, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Ashokappa Kobbannavar and his wife Sharamma.

According to a preliminary investigation, Gangadharappa was fighting with his father over a property owned by him.

Huballi Rural police said Gangadharappa killed them on Thursday and fled the scene.

The police have launched a manhunt for him. 

Updated 23:55 IST, January 10th 2025