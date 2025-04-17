All Bark, No Bite: ED Exposes Dog Sathish's Bogus Claims of Buying A Rs 50Cr Wolfdog

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), who conducted raids at the Bengaluru residence of ‘Dog Sathish’, exposed that he was a fraud and his claims of buying a Rs 50 crore dog were bogus.

51-year-old S Sathish, a resident of Bengaluru, claimed to have purchased the rarest dog in the world for a whopping Rs 50 crore, has now faced an ED shock as the investigative agency has conducted raids at his residence in the Karnataka capital,

ED Raids ‘Dog Sathish’, Exposes Him Over His Bogus Claims of Buying Rs 50Cr Wolfdog

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a raid at the residence of S Satish in JP Nagar, following widespread social media buzz and public speculation over claims that he had allegedly purchased a dog worth ₹50 crore. The claim, which quickly went viral, drew significant attention and prompted the ED to take a closer look at Satish’s financial activities.

During the course of the raid, officials from the ED thoroughly examined various financial documents and other records found at the location and no concrete evidence has been uncovered to support the sensational claim about the dog’s reported value. However, the investigation remains ongoing, and the agency is continuing to scrutinize the documents and assets discovered at the property.

ED Asks ‘Dog Sathish’ to Show the Rs 50Cr Dog, Turns Out He Is Bankrupt and a Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked Satish to present the dog allegedly worth ₹50 crore, to which he responded that the dog was with a friend. Investigations revealed that Satish, in collaboration with certain media personnel, had been spreading false claims to project himself as a high-value dog breeder. The ED had earlier received complaints suggesting his involvement in hawala transactions, prompting a deeper probe into his financial activities. Contrary to the image he portrayed, officials have discovered that Satish is actually bankrupt, further raising suspicions about the source and intent behind the viral claims.

This raid is part of a larger and more comprehensive probe into potential financial irregularities. The ED is expected to further investigate the source of Satish’s income, his recent expenditures, and any possible violations of financial regulations. More details are likely to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Who is ‘Dog Sathish’, Fraud Man Claiming To Have Bought A Dog Worth Rs 50Cr

S. Sathish, a 51-year-old canine enthusiast from Bengaluru, made global headlines after acquiring a rare wolfdog named Cadaboms Okami for a staggering ₹50 crore—placing it among the most expensive dogs ever purchased.