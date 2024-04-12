Advertisement

Bengaluru/Viral News: A man from Bengaluru named Adithya Venkatesan has alleged car rental company zoomcar for its Fraudulent Practices.

When Aditya tried to book a car through the Bengaluru Zoomcar company's portal, they charged him before filling his detailed information and once he filled all the necessary details including Driver License and Aadhar details, the company rejected his application and did not refund his money.

Adithya Venkatesan took to social media platform X sharing his recent experience with the car rental company. Post that is now getting viral comes with a caption, ‘The scam that's @Zoomcar_India’

‘The Zoomcar scam’ Viral Post:

The post also shares a detailed note with a heading ‘The Zoomcar scam’.

Zoomcar on the other hand has replied to this viral ‘straight-up scam’ post saying, ‘Hello Adithya, as previously communicated over DM, we've reviewed your profile status and observed a discrepancy between the face on your driver's license and the uploaded selfie. Hence, the profile was rejected.’

The company further responds, ‘Since you've cancelled the booking, a full refund has automatically been initiated and should reflect in your source account within the next 5-7 business days.

In case you need any help or require further clarification, please feel free to DM us.’

Comapny's Response:

Hello Adithya, as previously communicated over DM, we've reviewed your profile status and observed a discrepancy between the face on your driver's license and the uploaded selfie. Hence, the profile was rejected. (1/2) — Zoomcar (@Zoomcar_India) April 11, 2024

People in the comment section are expressing their own views and experiences. One user says, ‘I've had a pathetic experience once. The car was just not there and there was no one to contact. Customer care didn't help at all.’

Another user says, ‘I have had terrible experience twice. Never using zoom car again.’

screengrab of comment section



