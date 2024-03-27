Advertisement

Bengaluru: An obscene and inappropriate behaviour by metro security staff near Jalahalli Metro station was reported in Bengaluru. The security staff was allegedly seen touching his private parts and masturbating in front of a woman passenger.

A woman passenger filed a complaint on social media and tagged the Bengaluru police to take appropriate action against the security staff. The complainant also alleged that she had sent video proof and complaint copy to the metro chief but no action was taken against them.

Mohit Bishnoi, a user on X, posted the video and said, "Disturbing scene at Jalahalli Metro Station: Staff blatantly leering at a girl & touching himself. Complaints ignored by metro authorities. Video proof attached. @BlrCityPolice, urgent intervention needed!"

The Bengaluru cops were prompt in responding to the complaint allegedly ignored by BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) staff. A complaint was registered at Peenya police station and an investigation is underway.

The complainant in her complaint copy to BMRCL has stated, "Today I had an experience where a security Guard was continuously staring at me simultaneously making some gestures such as keeping hands on his private parts from the opposite side of the platform. It happened around 2:30 in noon. This happened in the Jalahalli metro station. I was so uncomfortable during the daytime itself.

I tried asking him but still, he kept staring at me by making some gestures. So I started taking a video. Then he turned aside. I have attached a video proof with this mail. I kindly request you to take some action I'm not feeling safe."

Mohit Bishnoi, the user who exposed this harassment against a female passenger on social media platform X, further alleged, "The incident occurred on Sunday (March 17). At Jalahalli, station staff advised ignoring it. At Majestic, they declined to take the complaint, citing station protocols. The woman emailed Metro authorities but received no response since."