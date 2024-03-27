×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman, Complaint Filed After Social Media Outrage

An obscene and inappropriate behaviour by metro security staff near Jalahalli Metro station was reported in Bengaluru.

Reported by: Prajwal Prasad
gangrape of a minor student
BMRCL Security Staff Flashes Private Part at Woman Passenger, Complaint Filed After Social Media Outrage | Image:unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: An obscene and inappropriate behaviour by metro security staff near Jalahalli Metro station was reported in Bengaluru. The security staff was allegedly seen touching his private parts and masturbating in front of a woman passenger.

A woman passenger filed a complaint on social media and tagged the Bengaluru police to take appropriate action against the security staff. The complainant also alleged that she had sent video proof and complaint copy to the metro chief but no action was taken against them.

Advertisement

Mohit Bishnoi, a user on X, posted the video and said, "Disturbing scene at Jalahalli Metro Station: Staff blatantly leering at a girl & touching himself. Complaints ignored by metro authorities. Video proof attached. @BlrCityPolice, urgent intervention needed!"

The Bengaluru cops were prompt in responding to the complaint allegedly ignored by BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) staff. A complaint was registered at Peenya police station and an investigation is underway.

Advertisement

The complainant in her complaint copy to BMRCL has stated, "Today I had an experience where a security Guard was continuously staring at me simultaneously making some gestures such as keeping hands on his private parts from the opposite side of the platform. It happened around 2:30 in noon. This happened in the Jalahalli metro station. I was so uncomfortable during the daytime itself.

I tried asking him but still, he kept staring at me by making some gestures. So I started taking a video. Then he turned aside. I have attached a video proof with this mail. I kindly request you to take some action I'm not feeling safe."

Advertisement

Mohit Bishnoi, the user who exposed this harassment against a female passenger on social media platform X, further alleged, "The incident occurred on Sunday (March 17). At Jalahalli, station staff advised ignoring it. At Majestic, they declined to take the complaint, citing station protocols. The woman emailed Metro authorities but received no response since."

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
Urban Company

Top 20% of Urban Company

3 minutes ago
SRH

SRH smash IPL records

3 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Arrest Techie For Stealing Laptops From PGs

Bengaluru Techie Laptop

3 minutes ago
Russia-Ukraine Conflict : Solution Cannot Be Found On Battlefield, Says EAM Jaishankar

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

farmer dies

7 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

8 minutes ago
Pets

Tips for New Pet Owners

10 minutes ago
Water Proof Makeup

Water Proof Make-Up

11 minutes ago
Pakistan To Perform DNA Testing On The Remains Of The Suicide Bomber Who Killed 5 Chinese Nationals

Pakistan

13 minutes ago
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb

Ukraine

14 minutes ago
Mumbai street shopping

Street Shopping In Mumbai

15 minutes ago
BJP star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir

BJP Star Campaigners

19 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam’s Accolade

19 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor

Crew's Inspiration

20 minutes ago
Crime

Delhi Police Nab Goon

20 minutes ago
Arijit Singh

Arijit’s Viral Holi Video

22 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat

Kriti’s Wedding Lehenga

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Congress Lodges Complaint Against TMC's Yusuf Pathan For MCC Violation

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Opts Out of Lok Sabha Race

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. Students Chase Away 'Drunk' Teacher in Chhattisgarh with Slippers

    India News5 hours ago

  5. On X, Racists Blame Hindus for Baltimore Bridge's Collapse

    World6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo