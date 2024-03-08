×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

Bengaluru Metro Successfully Completes First Main Line Test Run on Reach-5 Line | WATCH

Bengaluru Metro officials mentioned that a slow trial run has started on the Yellow Line between Bommasandra and Bommanahalli stations on March 7.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
First powered train on Reach-5 Main Line: Bommasandra to Bommanahalli stations
First powered train on Reach-5 Main Line: Bommasandra to Bommanahalli stations | Image:X
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of the first main line test run on the Reach-5 line today. The trial run between Bommasandra and Bommanahalli metro stations marks a pivotal step in Bengaluru's metro infrastructure development.  

The 19.5-km Namma Metro Yellow Line connects RV Road to Bommasandra, passing through important places like Silk Board Junction, Electronic City, and Jayadeva Hospital.  

BMRCL officials express on X (formerely Twitter), ''Dear all, this is the happy moment for BMRCL to inform you that the first main line with power train has successfully run between Bommasandra and Bommanahalli metro stations today on the Reach-5 line, fki,''.  

See the post here:  

 ''Below is one more video of the Yellow Line driverless train running today on the main line,'' BMRCL said in another post.  

The driverless metro has six coaches and uses a technology called the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system. These coaches are made by a Chinese company called CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd., along with their Indian partners Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd., as part of India's 'Make in India' initiative.  

  

Published March 8th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

