Viral: For food lovers in India, pani puri is more than just a roadside snack; it's an emotion. Thus, it should come as no surprise that pani puri is frequently the focus of delicious experiments. Within the realm of odd and inventive combinations, a food vendor has created 'invisible pani puri' or 'Mr India Pani Puri'.

A Bengaluru golgappa vendor is shown in a viral video posted on Instagram by a food YouTuber serving pani puri with "colorless water." Remarkably, the water tastes spicy and has a variety of flavors. The vlogger is shown in the video introducing this unique pani puri water. In the video, a semi-transparent liquid that is kept in a jar is transferred to a throwaway glass by him.

The vendor can then be seen creating a platter of delicious pani puri and spicy matar. In the video, the vlogger is heard saying, "Spicy...spicy for me," after taking a taste of the water. He fills the puris with water and enjoys it as the video comes to an end. The vlogger posted the video and said, "Ye hai Bengaluru ke sabse badiya golgappe.(This is Bengaluru's tastiest golgappe. Pani puri with invisible water).”

The video sparked a lot of discussion among social media users. The reason the pani stays colorless is that the vendor adds vinegar to it, according to a number of individuals who have already tasted the snack. A number of users were unapologetically honest about their dislike of this rare combo. Will you try this pani puri with vinegar?