Namma Metro Makes Big Plan For Bengaluru On New Year Eve. Details Here

Bengaluru: In anticipation of a huge rush for the New Year celebrations, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday announced an extension of metro train timings on the Purple and Green Lines for December 31 and the early hours of January 1, 2025.

According to a statement released by BMRCL, the last train will depart from all terminal stations at 2 AM on January 1, 2025, while the final train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station (Majestic) will leave at 2:40 AM.

MG Road Metro Station To Be Closed From 11 PM

"Trains will operate at 10-minute intervals from 11 PM on December 31, 2024, up to the extended service period of the day. However, in view of the anticipated congregation of crowds on MG Road, MG Road Metro Station will be closed for entry and exit from 11 PM on December 31, 2024,” BMRCL said.

Trains Will Halt At These Stations

According to BMRCL, trains will halt at nearby stations—Trinity and Cubbon Park—for use by the commuters.

Passengers traveling after 11 PM from Trinity or Cubbon Park Metro Stations to any destination have been advised to use a return journey paper ticket priced at Rs 50, metro corporation said.

Paper Tickets To Be Made Available

"This paper ticket will be available for purchase in advance at all metro stations from 8 AM of 31st December 2024. Normal QR code tickets and cards are also valid for travel from these stations," BMRCL said.

Advisory For Commuters