Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Loses 1 Lakh Passengers in Just 72 Hours After Fare Hike
The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has faced significant public backlash post-fare hike, read more.
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has faced significant public backlash post-fare hike, resulting in a sharp decline in ridership. Since the fare increase took effect on February 9, 2025, the metro system has seen a drop of approximately 1 lakh passengers in over three days.
From February 9 to February 12, the metro's daily ridership fell from 8.6 lakh to 7.6 lakh, marking an 11.63% decrease. The fare hike, which raised ticket prices by over 50%, is being criticized by the public.
Namma Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has acknowledged the Bengaluru metro fare hike issue and urged BMRCL to review and reduce fares where increases are deemed excessive.
Ex Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research shared a social media tweet stating, “#Nammametro has played a significant role in reducing traffic congestion, air pollution and travel times. The recent fare hike of about 40-50% has caused discomfort for thousands of commuters, which has also resulted notable dip in ridership.
The recent hike of Namma metro has raised concerns about accessibility and affordability, particularly for students, low-income workers, and daily metro users. I urge both the state and union government to ensure corrective action in this regard in the interest of BMRCL as well as metro commuters.”
Daily commuters, from students to office goers, have expressed dissatisfaction with the fare hike, citing financial strain and opting for alternative modes of transport such as buses and private vehicles.
Updated 17:40 IST, February 13th 2025