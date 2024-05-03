Advertisement

Viral News: Bengaluru once known for its pleasant weather and cool winds throughout the year is now going through scorching heatwaves.

A post is going viral on social media platform X shared by Prerana Nireeksha Amanna is grabbing netizens attention.

The viral post which comes with an intriguing caption that says, ‘Never in my 20 years in Bangalore, I ever thought we would need an AC. Earlier say anything about this city and People would defend it with the pleasant weather. Bangaloreans can no longer play the “ weather” card. What is this heat even? It’s as if I’m staying in Rajasthan. Every year summer is harsher than the previous year. The heat is unbearable’.

In her viral post Prerana takes a jibe at the current situation of Bengaluru comparing it to Rajasthan. She also claims how in her entire 20 years life she ever imagined living in an Air conditioned house.

According to Prerana, ‘Every year summer is harsher than the previous year.’

Viral Post:

Bangaloreans are now facing heatwaves and water crisis all the same time which is making the situation even worse.

Netizens on the other hand are expressing their thoughts and views on the current climate change Bengaluru is going through.

One user says, ‘I bought this air cooler in 2016 in Bangalore because my room was sun facing but never used it after 2016-17 summer, turned it ON now for the first time after 8 years!!! AC will be required soon I believe!!!’.

Another comment says, ‘Bangalore was heaven in 1970s, it's now "developed" into hell.’ One more comment says, ‘Bengaluru's urbanised area has expanded by a staggering 1055% since 1973, from a mere 8% to 93.3% in 2023. Consequently, there has been an 88% reduction in vegetation. Presently, Bengaluru has only 1.5 million trees for a population of 9.5 million, equating to just one tree for every seven individuals.’



