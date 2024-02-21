English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Comply Or Lose License: Karnataka Minister Warns MNCs To Display Kannadigas Staff Numbers

Karnataka Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi has asked MNCs to display the number of Kannadigas employed on notice boards.

Digital Desk
Bengaluru: BBMP sets February 28 deadline for Kannada signboards on shop-fronts
Karnataka Minister Warns MNCs To Display Kannadigas Staff Numbers | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Amid the escalating tiff over inadequate usage of the Kannada language in nameplates and signboards in the state, Karnataka Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi has asked multinational companies to display the number of Kannadigas employed on notice boards at their premises. Talking to reporters, Tangadagi said that non-compliance with language requirements would lead to the cancellation of licenses. 

“Multinational companies will be required to display the number of Kannadigas employed on notice boards at their campuses. Failure to comply with the language requirement may result in the cancellation of licenses, as stated by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government”, the minister warned MNCs. 

During a discussion on the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, Tangadagi underlined the government's commitment to promoting Kannada across various sectors. 

He highlighted the provisions of the bill, particularly the mandate for 60 per cent of signage to be in Kannada, as a step towards this goal. Tangadagi asserted that the government is actively working to enhance the usage and visibility of the Kannada language across all sectors. 

Tangadagi further underscored efforts aimed at delivering judgments in Kannada and promoting the use of the language among advocates.

Moreover, he announced the launch of the government's 'Kannada Kavalu' mobile app, enabling citizens to report instances of actions contrary to Kannada interests.

Tangadagi reassured that the government would review cases against pro-Kannada workers involved in acts such as vandalism and the removal of English signboards, indicating a willingness to consider withdrawing such legal actions.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 14:39 IST

