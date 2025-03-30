Bengaluru Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Eid-Ul-Fitr: Roads to Avoid on March 31

Bengaluru authorities have issued a traffic advisory to prevent congestion during prayer gatherings on 31st March. | Image: ANI

Bengaluru: In light of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Bengaluru authorities have issued a traffic advisory to prevent congestion during prayer gatherings.

The Bengaluru police have announced traffic restrictions on March 31 to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles near Gurappanapalya on Bannerghatta Road.

Traffic Restrictions:

Movement of vehicles will be temporarily prohibited on key routes:

-Sagar Hospital Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction on BG Road

-Sai Ram Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction

-39th Cross Road–Reddy Hospital Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction

Alternative Routes for Commuters:

• Commuters traveling from Dairy Circle towards BG Road should take a right at Swagath Junction, then a left towards East End Junction, followed by another left towards Jayadeva U-turn Junction. They must then make a U-turn at Jayadeva Junction and take a free left onto Jayadeva Service Road towards Sai Ram Junction to rejoin BG Road.

• Vehicles coming from Jedi Mara Junction on BG Road should take a free left at Sai Ram Junction towards Jayadeva Junction, turn left onto Outer Ring Road, proceed along East End Main Road towards Swagath Junction, and rejoin BG Road via Sagar Hospital Junction.

The Eid-ul-Fitr prayers are scheduled for 10 AM on March 31 at the Hazrath Sir-Khazi Syed Shah Mohammed Abdul Khuddus Khadri Sahib Eidgah, according to the Jumma Masjid Trust Board. However, the final confirmation depends on the sighting of the moon.

Meanwhile, the largest Eid congregation in Bengaluru is expected at the mosque on Millers Road, where over 1 lakh people are anticipated to gather for prayers.