Bengaluru Police Promise Swift Action After Shocking Molestation Incident Caught on CCTV

New Delhi: Bengaluru Police assured swift action following a shocking incident of sexual assault caught on CCTV near Sadduguntepalya.

Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, “With regard to the incident which happened last week, swift investigation is being done. We are trying to identify and trace the accused based on verification of various CCTV footage. Several teams have been formed and more than 300 CCTV camera footages have been examined.”

He confirmed that DCP Southeast, Sarah Fathima, is personally heading the investigation.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 74, 75, and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which cover offenses related to sexual assault and public order.

The incident occurred last week when a woman identified for privacy as Anees was walking near Sadduguntepalya, an area in South-East Bengaluru, when she was suddenly accosted and molested by an unknown man.