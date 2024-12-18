Bengaluru Power Cut: Check The Areas Affected As Listed By BESCOM On Dec 18

Bengaluru residents will face a power cut today from 10 AM to 3 PM. | Image: Social Media

Bangaluru: Residents of Bengaluru, particularly in and around Koramangala, have been warned of scheduled power outages today, Wednesday.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that power supply will be interrupted from 10 AM to 3 PM on both days to carry out essential maintenance work in the area.

List of Affected Areas:

The power cut will impact several key locations, including St. John Wood Apartments & Hospital, Tavarekere, Accenture, Oracle, Christ College, BTM Layout, Majestic Apartments, Aksa, Oasis Bhavan, Suddhagunte Palya, Gurappan Layout, Victoria Layout, Palm Grove Road, Balaji Theatre, Agran Vivekanagar, Sannenahalli, Vonnar, Anjaneya Temple Street, KSRP Quarters, Linden, Yalungunte Palya, Air Force Road, Rudrappa Garden, MG Garden, Austin Town, Neelasandra, Bazaar, RK Garden, Bengaluru Furniture, Rose Garden, OR Road, and surrounding areas, according to a report by One India.