Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Face Outage on Nov 25 | Check List of Affected Areas
Parts of Bengaluru will experience scheduled power outages on November 25, 2024, as BESCOM carries out maintenance work.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents may experience power outages on November 25 and 26, 2024, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) carries out essential maintenance work across different parts of the city.
The scheduled outages will affect several areas in the North, South, East, and West zones of Bengaluru, with some regions facing power cuts of up to seven hours.
Bengaluru Power Cut: Affected Areas, Timings
List of Affected Areas to Face Power Cut On Nov 25
Prashantha Nagar Main Road
Timings: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Saptagiri Layout, Papareddy Layout, Panathur Dinne, Vasantha Layout, Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, Munnekolala
Timings: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Kaverappa Layout
Timings: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Dabaspete Town
Timings: 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Dinnahalli, Someshwara
Timings: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Nagaragere, Sabbanahalli Cross
Timings: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gantamvaripalli, Hosahudya, Narepalli, TB Cross, Abakavaripalli, Adiganapalli
Timings: 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
SS Layout A Block, SS Mall, Glass House Area, Shamanur Road, Lakshmi Floor Mill, Siddaveerappa Badavane, Kuvempu Nagara, Mavina Topu, GH-Park & Surrounding Areas
Timings: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
APMC A, B, C, and D Block, Shiva Bank Bharath Colony, Shekrappa Nagara, K B Nagara, Goshala, Rudrappa Rice Mill, Mahindra Showroom
Timings: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
TB Nagara, Muttugadur, Sasalu, Kagalagere
Timings: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Bramhasandragollarahatti, Kappenahally, Jodidevarahally, Chinnenahallybore, Kalenhally, Sunvick Factory
Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Doddaagrahara, Chikkaagrahara, Kanchiganahalli, Kenchappanahalli
Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
SH Halli, Honnakaluve, Hosalli, Chikkayemmiganur, Kotehal
Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
List of Affected Areas for November 26, 2024:
Rajajinagara Division: PC Layout, 7th Main Post Office Road, Vijaya Mansion, Hosahalli, Vijaynagar - Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM BESCOM has urged residents in the affected areas to plan accordingly and be prepared for the temporary disruptions in service. The company has assured that the power outages are part of necessary work to improve the city's electrical infrastructure.
