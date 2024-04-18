No Respite for B'luru: Rain May Give It a Miss Till This Date | Image:Unsplash

Bengaluru: No respite is likely for Bengalureans who have been experiencing dry spell for over three months now. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there will be no rainfall in the city in April.

This year the dry spell in the city is longer than usual as it usually lasts for about 100-120 days.

As per the Met department, the dry spell is not just limited to Bengaluru, with dry conditions being prevalent in other nearby areas like Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkuru, Kolar, and Chikkabalapura.

However, parts of Mysuru and Hassan are likely to receive some rain later this week.

According to the Karnataka Weather department, there is a high chance for rain to lash the city in May.

The accumulated precipitation data from ECMWF and GFS forecasts no rainfall for Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, except for the Ghats, in the next 10 days.

In a post on X, The Karnataka Weather wrote, “Let's meet in May for #BengaluruRains & #KarnatakaRains. Accumulated precipitation of ECMWF & GFS predicts no rainfall for Bengaluru & other parts of Karnataka excluding the Ghats in the next 10 days. Mango showers for April will be mostly hit/miss but our major TS will be in May.”

