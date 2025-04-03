Bengaluru Rains: Bangaloreans Expose Crumbling Infrastructure as Roads Turn Into Rivers | WATCH

New Delhi: A video shared by a commuter in Bengaluru has once again shed light on the city's deteriorating infrastructure, exposing severe drainage and pothole issues.

In a mere 30 minutes of rainfall, the city’s streets were submerged, revealing the crumbling state of its roadways and inadequate drainage systems.

‘Brand Bengaluru’ as Empty Slogan

"The harsh reality of Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure has once again come to light," wrote the commuter in the video.

"The so-called ‘Brand Bengaluru’ concept, which @DKShivakumar and the @BBMPCOMM often talk about, seems like nothing more than an empty slogan."

Despite promises from political leaders and civic authorities to transform the city into a world-class urban center, the commuter argues that the reality on the ground is far from it.

As seen in the footage, roads were submerged under water, potholes multiplied, and traffic came to a standstill. Bengaluru, known as India’s Silicon Valley, is often hailed as a hub for tech innovation and progress.

"Instead of focusing on superficial branding exercises, the government and civic authorities should be addressing the root causes of Bengaluru’s infrastructural mess," the commuter added.

The ongoing neglect of road maintenance and inadequate drainage systems have contributed to the city's current state, which, according to many, is a direct result of official incompetence and mismanagement.

Netizens Join the Conversation: Frustration and Discontent

Following the video's viral circulation, netizens have voiced their frustration with Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure.