Bengaluru Rains: These Images Captured How Tech City Looked Drenched in Rainfall Today | In Photos

Bengaluru Rains: These Images Captured How Tech City Looked Drenched in Rainfall Today

Bengaluru: On Thursday evening, rainfall brought relief to many parts of Bengaluru, after a dry spell of over 15 days. The city has been reeling under massive heatwave and soaring temperatures recently. The last time Bengalureans witnessed rain in the tech city was November 21, 2023.

As soon as the silicone city experienced a beautiful weather before the rainfall, Bengalureans starting posting breathtaking pictures of dark sky and rustling trees on social media of the alluring weather.

People also shared magnetic pictures of roads and buildings during the rainfall. However, the excitement was dampened when the rainfall triggered waterlogging in the city and traffic snarls swamped the streets.

These images capture Bengaluru's appearance in the rain today

A man driving a two wheeler and woman riding pillion wearing helmets and covering themselves with an umbrella amid heavy traffic.

Picture Credits: karanatakaportfolio_/Instagram



2. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared an image on his X handle showing Gandhi Smaraka at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru drenched in rain today.

Picture Credits: DK Shivakumar/X

3. An auto traveling through a Bengaluru residential community that has been impacted by rain.

4. The infrastructure loopholes triggered severe waterlogging in the city after heavy rainfall.

Picture Credits: Karnataka Weatherman/ X

5. A photo catching people walking with umbrellas on a busy avenue soaking in the essence of rains after days of dry spell

Picture Credits: Karnatakaportfolio_/Instagram

7. A breathtaking image encapsulating the alluring weather in the city.

Picture Credits: bangaloreblogger/Instagram

8. An image taken in a car capturing the traffic snarls in the city amid the heavy rainfall.

Picture Credits: ktachutravels/Instagram

