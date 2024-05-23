Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a significant development in the probe of the Bengaluru rave party which was raided by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday, several people tested positive for drug consumption.

A total of 103 people who participated in the party tested for drug consumption, 86 people tested positive.

Out of 86 people, 59 were men while 27 were women.

Actor Hema Tests Positive

Telugu actor Hema, who was also present at the party, also tested positive. The CCB will issue notices to all those whose blood samples have tested positive.

The rave party was organised by KL Vasu near Electronics City, in Bengaluru. During investigation, police found that all of them who attended the party were from outside the state.

The case, initially being probed by the CCB Police, was transferred to Hebbagodi Police. So far no arrests have been made in the case.

Deputy SP, Anekal subdivision, Mohan Kumar BS said, “We have not arrested any actress, we have collected 30 urine samples after we found them present at the party. A total of 86 people who participated in the rave party tested positive. No arrests have been made.”

Jnanendra Slams Cong Over Drug Menace

Reacting to the rave party, former Karnataka Home minister Araga Jnanendra slammed the state govt over the law and order situation in the state. Jnanendra alleged that the government was trying to protect politicians and VVIPs.

Araga accused the Congress-led government in the state of being unable to curb drug menace. He alleged that the use of drugs has become rampant in Bengaluru after the Congress government came to power.

