New Delhi: A video of road rage incident in Bengaluru has been doing rounds on social media platforms. In the video, a man on a scooter can be seen attacking a car in which a couple and their three-year-old daughter were travelling. If reports are to be believed, the incident took place after the two-wheeler failed to overtake the hatchback.

Akhil Sabu, an IT professional hailing from Kerala, has lodged a police complaint following an incident where the accused, identified as Jagadish, allegedly shattered the car's glass window, causing injury to the three-year-old child. Authorities have taken Jagadish, a local resident into custody.

Sabu had previously shared the incident on social media, stating that it occurred on Sarjapur main road.

What's in the video?

CCTV footage showed the scooterist intercepting the Hyundai i10 where the family was travelling. As the car attempts to evade, the scooterist strikes its window with his helmet.

After a brief pause, the car resumes movement, only to be attacked again by the accused with his helmet. Subsequently, Sabu halted the car, got off the vehicle, and engaged in a physical altercation with the scooterist, who was assaulting the car, as shown in the footage.

Road Rage Bangalore, Sarjapur main road, 9645354194 help.@DrParameshwara @Prateek34381357 @Shiva1306 @karnatakaportf @poha_met_jalebi Guys pls help to get reach, i was on car with my wife n 3 year old daughter when biker attacked us pic.twitter.com/KZNaSIi5Ds — Akhil Sabu (@akhilsabu45)

The Sarjapur altercation adds to a string of road rage episodes that took place in Bengaluru over recent months.

In a previous incident, three individuals were arrested after a woman shared a video capturing them tailing a car on a scooter, banging on its windows, and attempting to open its doors.