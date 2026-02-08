Bengaluru Road Rage: Two 'Drunk' Women Held For Assaulting Cab Driver | Viral Video

Bengaluru: A minor collision turned into a viral incident of road rage in Bengaluru's Hulimavu area on Sunday, where two young women allegedly assaulted a cab driver. The incident took place along a stretch of the Hulimavu–Devarachikkanahalli Main Road, triggering panic, and brief traffic disruption among commuters and local residents. Visuals of the incident have surfaced on social media, with the video of the two women creating a ruckus garnering significant attention online.

According to reports, two women, travelling on a two-wheeler, allegedly brushed against a cab from behind, causing minor damage to the vehicle. The cab driver, identified as Ahmed, was heading to pick up a customer at the time. He then stopped his vehicle and asked the two-wheeler riders to compensate for the damage. However, the women allegedly attempted to flee the spot by restarting their bike.

Local residents intervened and managed to stop the two-wheeler when the women did not seem cooperating. As the confrontation escalated, Ahmed attempted to remove the key of the two-wheeler to prevent them from leaving, police said.

The situation then escalated further, with the two women allegedly attacking the cab driver. In his complaint, Ahmed said that one of the accused women wrapped a metal chain around her hand and assaulted him repeatedly, hitting his face, hands and back. Locals again intervened to help the driver, and tried to stop the women, who appeared to be intoxicated.

Ahmed later approached the Hulimavu Police Station and lodged a complaint. Based on his statement, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated an investigation. The two women, identified as Lisa and Mathew, have been taken into custody and are being questioned. Visuals captured during the altercation depict the local people struggling to restrain one of the accused as she tries to inflict bodily harm on the driver while also making faces at him.

The accused women are residents of the JP Nagar and Koramangala areas and were returning after visiting a hotel with friends, sources said. Police are investigating further, and examining the CCTV footage from the area and recording statements of witnesses to ascertain the sequence of events more precisely. Police also said that further legal action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.