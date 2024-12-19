Bengaluru School Accused Of Locking Students In Dark Rooms Over Unpaid Fees

Bengaluru: A private school in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, has been accused of punishing students by locking them in dark rooms for not paying their fees on time. The action by the school administration has allegedly caused emotional and mental distress among the affected children. Following the incident, the parents have expressed outrage over the treatment saying that the action could impact the students' academic performance negatively. The parents have also sought strict action against the school administration over the incident.

Reportedly, over the past two weeks, six incidents have been reported where students were allegedly confined to dark rooms or libraries as punishment.

As per reports, the school has allegedly warned students of severe consequences if they file formal complaints. Similar allegations have surfaced against other private schools in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, following the incident, parents have filed formal complaints with the Education Department and the Child Safety & Protection Department, demanding urgent action. They want the licenses of such schools to be revoked and the schools to be blacklisted.

The Education Department has warned private schools against harassing students over unpaid fees. The department has urged parents to report such incidents to the police and assured them of thorough investigations.