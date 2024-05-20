Advertisement

Bengaluru: A 12-year-old girl was left with a hole in her stomach after consuming a paan infused with liquid nitrogen at a wedding reception. The ingestion led to a harrowing condition known as perforation peritonitis, a sizable hole in her stomach measuring 4×5 cm.

The doctors had to perform a sleeve gastrectomy to remove the affected portion of her stomach. She was in intensive care for 48 hours and was discharged from the hospital after six days.

Medical professionals have noted a concerning trend of similar cases emerging from various regions of India, highlighting the necessity for enhanced safety protocols. They have pointed out the inherent risks associated with the experimental use of liquid nitrogen in food, emphasizing the importance of caution.

Improper handling or misuse of liquid nitrogen in food or otherwise can result in severe injuries akin to frostbites, scorching organs or body parts upon contact.

Another recent incident gained attention when a video of a boy from Tamil Nadu went viral, depicting him in agony after consuming a "smoking biscuit."

Following the incident, the state government's food safety department swiftly intervened, ordering a ban on the use of liquid nitrogen in foods. They deemed smoking biscuits or any food infused with liquid nitrogen as inherently "dangerous."

Earlier in March five people were rushed to hospital after they consumed mouth freshener at a Gurugram cafe and vomited blood. A 38-year-old man, identified as Ankit Kumar, accompanied by his wife and friends, visited the restaurant for a celebratory gathering.

However, their evening took a dire turn after the restaurant staff offered them mouth freshener post-meal. Allegedly, moments after consumption, the group's health rapidly deteriorated, with alarming symptoms including blood coming out of their mouths.