Bengaluru Shocker: Man Blackmails Girlfriend with her Intimate Videos, Extorts 2.3Cr, Luxury Car

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old lost Rs 2.5 crore of her family money after her boyfriend blackmailed her using their private videos. The man also managed to extort expensive jewellery, expensive watches and even a luxury car, according to media reports.

The police said that the blackmailing continued for a few months until the victim could not take it anymore and approached them and filed the case.

According to the officials, the woman, who is now 20, met her boyfriend Mohan Kumar when they were both in boarding school. The duo later became good friends but lost touch. However, they met again years later and fell in love.

The man had promised the woman that he would marry her. The couple went on trips together, where Kumar made several videos of them getting intimate, assuring her that he was only doing it for himself. However, he later began threatening her that would upload the videos unless he was given large sums of money.

Kumar threatened that he would upload the video unless he was given money.

Scared, the woman secretly withdrew Rs 1.5 crore from her grandmother's bank account and transferred it to Kumar's accounts.

As the blackmail continued, the woman also gave cash worth Rs 1.32 crore on different occasions.

However, Kumar further also asked for expensive watches, jewellery and luxury cars.