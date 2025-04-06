Bengaluru Shocker: Man Brutally Murders Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion

Bengaluru: A chilling incident unfolded near Pragathi Nagar in Bengaluru’s electronic city, where a man brutally slit his wife's throat in broad daylight over suspicion of infidelity. The victim, Sharada (35), was returning home after work and buying biscuits for her children when she was attacked by her husband, Krishnappa.

Murder in Bengaluru Electronic City

Krishnappa, a habitual drinker and a native of Bagepalli, had frequent arguments with his wife over baseless allegations. Despite their earlier disputes and temporary separation, he returned two months ago and resumed the abuse.

Sharada

"At around 8 PM, we received a call at the control room. Our patrolling police personnel reached the spot and, upon examination, identified the deceased as 35-year-old Sharada. A case of murder has been registered by the Electronic City Police, and the investigation is underway.

We have just registered the case and will be able to determine the motive behind the murder as the investigation progresses. One person has already been taken into custody. Further details will be shared after the investigation and the post-mortem report." Sarah Fatima, DCP South East Bengaluru.

On Saturday evening, in a fit of rage, he intercepted Sharada on the road and attacked her with a knife. As he tried to escape, alert locals chased him down and handed him over to the police. DCP South East Sarah Fatima and the forensic team inspected the crime scene. Electronic city police have registered a case and are interrogating the accused.