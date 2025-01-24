Bengaluru Shocker: Man Sets Himself On Fire After Wife Refuses to Take Back Divorce Petition, Dies On the Spot

Bengaluru: A 39-year-old man living in Karnataka's Bengaluru, died after he set himself on fire in front of his wife. The deceased took this grave step after his wife refused to take back the divorce petition.

Bengaluru Shocker: Man Sets Himself on Fire After Wife Refuses to Take Back Divorce Petition

In an extremely shocking incident reported in the Karnataka capital, 39-year-old Manjunath, a resident of Kunigal town's Nagarbhavi locality, set himself on fire and died at the spot after his wife refused to take back divorce petition. Police said that the deceased husband owned a cab and had got married in 2013; he lived in a flat after his marriage in Bengaluru. The couple also had a 9-year-old boy.

As differences cropped up between them, Manjunath had started living separately for two years and both had approached the court for divorce. However, Manjunath had come to the residence of his wife to convince her to withdraw the divorce petition from the court. Police stated that his wife had flatly refused the proposal and told him on his face that she had endured much turmoil with him. When she did not agree, he came with a can of petrol in front of the corridor of her house, torched himself and died on the spot.

Family Blames His Wife for Death, Case Registered

The parents of Manjunath have alleged that his wife is responsible for the death of their son. Jnanabharthi police registered a case and investigating the matter.

This case comes after several similar cases where the men have unfortunately died by suicide and have blamed their wives, accusing them of torture and mental and financial harassment.