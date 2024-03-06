Bengaluru Shocker: Single Mother Assaults 3-Yr-Old Son in Girinagar, Kept Him Locked Whole Day | Image:Unsplash/Representative

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old single mother from Girinagar, Bangalore allegedly physically assaulted her male child.

The mother has been identified as Sharin.

The neighbour allegedly found the child with bruises all over the body and informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

According to the reports, the mother allegedly used to keep her three-year-old son locked whole day inside the house while she use to go out.

The Mother is separated from her husband and got the custody of the child just one months back.

The child narrated the assault and torture he is subjected to on a daily basis.